Anil Kapoor is a star who never gets old. He is always full of energy and vibe. The actor from Jugjugg Jeeyo did a new version of his favorite song, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” from the movie 1942: A Love Story. The actor was seen talking about good times he had with the Norwegian band Quick Style.

In the video, Kapoor can be seen showing the boys how to do a funny dance. One of the group members can be seen walking past the boys and acting like a beautiful “ladki” as the boys watch him in slow motion. Kapoor is seen turning their heads to the other side, and Quick Style follows Anil in a cool way. All of the boys, including Kapoor, are wearing Hawaiian shirts, and the remake does look like the classic modern version.

Quick Style shared the amazing video on Instagram with actor Anil Kapoor and the caption “Always listen to the experienced one.” The cast is in Dubai right now for their shows, where they met Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle) Advertisement

Quick Style, also called The Quick Style or The Quick Crew, is hip-hop and urban dance group from Norway. In 2009, the group won Norske Talenter, which is like America’s Got Talent but in Norway. The group had also been on World of Dance on NBC. In an interesting turn of events, the group went viral a few months ago when they sang the “Kala Chashma” song from Baar Baar Dekho at a friend’s wedding and put clips of it on social media. The video started a dance challenge, which quickly became popular on both Instagram Reels and TikTok. Since then, the group has often posted dance videos to Indian songs. Their most recent one was to the song “Manike” from the movie “Thank God,” which stars Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra in the original movie.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be in the Indian version of The Night Manager. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in...