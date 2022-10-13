Great men never die, and it is up to us to keep them immortal by carrying on the task they have started, as India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi famously stated.

This remark is appropriate given that Kishore Kumar, a renowned vocalist who is still very much alive in our memory, embodies it.

We cannot dispute the fact that he has made an immense contribution to the Indian music scene.

The career of Kishore Kumar in the film industry

He was born on August 4, 1929, and he was aware of the difficulties Indians had while living under British rule. He deliberately carved out a place for himself in the film industry so that he could use his musical creations to emphasise the plight of the average person. He had turned 18 years old by the time India gained independence from British dominion, which was in the year 1947.

Khandwa, now a region in the Madhya Pradesh state, is where Kishore Kumar was born. He grew up in a prosperous family where he was born. His mother, Gouri Devi, was a homemaker who came from a very wealthy family, while his father, Kunjalal Ganguly, was a lawyer by profession. The youngest of four siblings, Kumar.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Kumar began his career in the Hindi film industry as a chorus singer at the same film production company as his brother, Bombay Talkies. Young music director Khemchand Prakash saw Kumar’s skill and gave him the chance to perform “Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu” for the movie Ziddi (1948). Back then, this song was a huge hit, and as a result, Kumar received several offers for other projects. Kumar made the decision to relocate to Mumbai in 1949 in light of this development.

The Death of Kishore Kumar and Beyond

In Mumbai, on October 13, 1987, Kishore Kumar passed away from a heart attack. His remains were transported to Khandwa, where he was born, for cremation. For the movie Waqt Ki Awaz, Kumar and famous vocalist Asha Bhosle had just finished recording the duet “Guru Guru” when he passed away (released in the year 1988). Popular musician Bappi Lahiri wrote the song’s music the day before he died.

Popular Songs by Kishore Kumar that you must listen to today.

Roop Tera Mastana _Music directed by Sachin Dev Burman, popularly known as SD Burman; Kishore sang this song in the film Aradhana.

Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera—a song sung by Kishore for the movie Amanush.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala—-a song sung by Kishore for the movie Don starring Amitabh Bachchan as an actor.

Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekheen—-a song sung by Kishore for the film Thodisi Bewafaii

Pag Ghungroo Baandh —music directed by Bappi Lahiri, this song sung by Kishore was a masterpiece in the film Namak Halaal

Agar Tum Na Hote—-a song sung by Kishore for the film Agar Tum Na Hote

Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain —-a song sung by Kishore for the film Sharaabi

Saagar Kinaare —–a song sung by Kishore for the film Saagar. The lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar.

The young people of today, especially those who want to make it big in the Indian film industry, continue to find inspiration in Kumar. In 1985, the then-Madhya Pradesh government presented Kumar with the Lata Mangeshkar Award in recognition of his musical talent and diligence. People of all ages continue to enjoy his vocal style. We honour the famous musician with our respects.