Annu Kapoor recovered ₹3.08 lakh after cyber fraud against him

The Mumbai Police were congratulated by actor Annu Kapoor for taking “rapid and effective action against fraud” in his bank account. Recently, an online fraudster stole 4.36 lakh rupees from Annu. However, thanks to police assistance, he will now receive 3.08 lakh rupees back. Annu has been robbed a few times already this year.

On Saturday, Annu posted a photo of himself posing with cops on Instagram.He wrote, “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara, cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account.” He also accused the police personnel who assisted him in recovering his money of the cybercrime.

A recent caller to Annu claimed to want to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information with a private sector bank. He supplied his bank information and One Time Password (OTP) while pretending to be an employee of the bank where Anuu holds an account, according to the police. The bank called Annu again later on Thursday to let him know that his account had been compromised and the money had been fraudulently moved. Later, Annu’s account was deactivated by the bank.

Annu sought assistance from the police. Manohar Dhanawde, a senior inspector at the Oshiwara police station, said: “Police immediately swung into action and after contacting the manager of the bank, managed to get details of the two beneficiary bank accounts in which the fraud had transferred the money from Kapoor’s bank account. Police officers contacted nodal officers of the two banks and managed to ‘debit freeze’ a sum of ₹3.08 lakh lying in the two bank accounts. The process to refund this money to Kapoor has been initiated.” “A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster,” the police official told news agency.

In France’s Dijon Ville, close to Paris, Annu’s bag was stolen earlier in June of this year. In a video he shared on Instagram, he said that when boarding a train, a couple people offered to help him with his luggage but instead took one of his bags. He revealed to his followers that he had stored his cash, iPad, diary, and credit card in the bag along with other items.

In the video, Annu said in Hindi, “My Prada bag was stolen, which had a lot of cash in swiss franc and euros, my iPad, my diary and credit card. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people and thieves here.” While seated aboard a train, the actor captured the footage.