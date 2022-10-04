Anusha Dandekar points to Yuvraj Singh as her “favourite human”

Anusha Dandekar is very happy because she just saw her friend, the former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Anusha posted pictures of her meeting with Yuvraj on Instagram.

In the pictures, they are shown giving each other a warm hug.

Advertisement

Anusha Dandekar, a VJ and actress, is very happy because she just saw her friend, the former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Anusha posted pictures of her meeting with Yuvraj on Instagram. In the pictures, they are shown giving each other a warm hug.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

“Met one of my most favourite humans last night after yeaaars! Yuvi, I missed you and your beautiful! Love you long time,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Also Read Shibani Dandekar celebrates her birthday with Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on...

Reacting to the post, Yuvraj commented, “Long time dande wali.”Netizens also chimed in with heartfelt comments for the two in the comments section. “You both look good,” someone said on social media. “Friends for life,” wrote another.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from her wedding with Saif Ali Khan...

Advertisement

Recently, Yuvraj was seen playing in the Road Safety World Series 2022. He made 73 runs in six games. He only got to bat four times. India Legends won the Road Safety World Series for the second year in a row when Sachin Tendulkar was in charge. Yuvraj had stopped playing cricket on an international level in 2019. He was a member of the Indian teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. He was also chosen as the best player at the 2011 World Cup.