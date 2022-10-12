Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma calls Karisma Kapoor “always a stunner” as she looks stunning in a white crop top

Anushka Sharma calls Karisma Kapoor “always a stunner” as she looks stunning in a white crop top

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma calls Karisma Kapoor “always a stunner” as she looks stunning in a white crop top

Anushka Sharma calls Karisma Kapoor “always a stunner” as she looks stunning in a white crop top

Advertisement
  • A diva, Karisma Kapoor is. At the age of 16, she made her playing debut in Prem Qaidi, a love drama, opposite Harish Kumar, who was also making his acting debut.

Later, she appeared in a number of movies, including Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Coolie No. 1. Karisma has grabbed her audience with her charisma and acting abilities ever since her debut. She is one of those actors that enjoys sharing snippets of her daily life with her followers and fans.

Also Read

Karisma Kapoor says ‘embrace your own pace
Karisma Kapoor says ‘embrace your own pace

Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight. Despite fewer...

Advertisement

latest pictures of Karisma Kapoor

The actress posted a fresh batch of images on her Instagram account on Tuesday with the message, “Feelin’ like a snac,” accompanying images of french fries, hamburgers, pizza, popcorn, ice cream, and lollipops. In it, the actress demonstrated how to wear a white crop top with high-waist baggy denim trousers. The diva left a long section of her gorgeous blow-dried hair exposed on her back. Anushka Sharma responded to the pictures by writing: “Always a stunner (love eyes emoji)” “Looking like one,” Amrita Arora continued, “(fire emoji)” Zahan Kapoor, a cousin of Karisma, stated: “Hold it! I honestly believed for a moment that this was an old photograph. You look 25!” While uttering the words “Cute…Gorgeous combo,” Saba Pataudi

View some of Karisma Kapoor’s photos:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Advertisement

Also Read

Neetu Kapoor with Karisma and Ranbir at family party
Neetu Kapoor with Karisma and Ranbir at family party

Kapoor family gathered on Friday to celebrate Neila Devi's birthday. Karisma Kapoor...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Beauty News, Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Jenny McCarthy surprised Donnie Wahlberg with a bedroom makeover
Jenny McCarthy surprised Donnie Wahlberg with a bedroom makeover
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Momina Iqbal looks pretty in new alluring photos
Momina Iqbal looks pretty in new alluring photos
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story