A diva, Karisma Kapoor is. At the age of 16, she made her playing debut in Prem Qaidi, a love drama, opposite Harish Kumar, who was also making his acting debut.

Later, she appeared in a number of movies, including Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Coolie No. 1. Karisma has grabbed her audience with her charisma and acting abilities ever since her debut. She is one of those actors that enjoys sharing snippets of her daily life with her followers and fans.

latest pictures of Karisma Kapoor

The actress posted a fresh batch of images on her Instagram account on Tuesday with the message, “Feelin’ like a snac,” accompanying images of french fries, hamburgers, pizza, popcorn, ice cream, and lollipops. In it, the actress demonstrated how to wear a white crop top with high-waist baggy denim trousers. The diva left a long section of her gorgeous blow-dried hair exposed on her back. Anushka Sharma responded to the pictures by writing: “Always a stunner (love eyes emoji)” “Looking like one,” Amrita Arora continued, “(fire emoji)” Zahan Kapoor, a cousin of Karisma, stated: “Hold it! I honestly believed for a moment that this was an old photograph. You look 25!” While uttering the words “Cute…Gorgeous combo,” Saba Pataudi

View some of Karisma Kapoor’s photos:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

