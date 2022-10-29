Advertisement
Edition: English
Anushka Sharma Finish ‘Chakda Xpress’ schedule and holds Vamika

Articles
  • Anushka Sharma is filming Chakda Xpress in Kolkata.
  • She has completed two schedules for her comeback film.
  • Anushka in a yellow suit with daughter Vamika.
Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood favorite. Her fans are beyond excited about her Bollywood comeback with Chakda Xpress. After almost four years, everyone is eager to see the diva on screen. Anushka is shooting Chakda Xpress in Kolkata after completing two schedules for her comeback film. She often posts photos of her sets on social media. She posted more pictures of her Kolkata fun today.

In her first Instagram post, Anushka Sharma wears a yellow suit with a blue dupatta. Anushka prays on the riverbank. Next, she holds baby Vamika in a white salwar kameez on Kolkata’s streets. The actress appears to be enjoying Kolkata’s delicacies in the following photos. Anushka captioned these photos, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math Kalighat temple Aliah phirni Balwant Singh ki chai and samosa Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”

Anushka is filming Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. Jhulan Goswami is her film role. Her set looks leaked recently. She shot a cricket ground scene.

