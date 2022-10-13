Anushka Sharma’s ‘conscious decision’ to stop acting after Zero

One of the best actors in the business, Anushka Sharma has won fans’ hearts with her attractive looks and acting skills.

She has been a pleasure to watch on the big screen and is the epitome of beauty with intelligence.

She has created a number of ground-breaking content-based shows and movies, including Bulbbul and Paatal Lok, in addition to her own films.

Even though Anushka has had a career that spans about 14 years and has given us a number of blockbusters, her break from acting aroused many questions. For those who don’t know, Anushka took a vacation after her 2018 film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, didn’t do well financially.

While many assumptions were made about Anushka’s absence from the movie industry, we were able to obtain a vintage interview with the actress from Filmfare in which she described the break as a “deliberate decision.” She defended her position by saying that she needed a break from working nonstop because she was becoming too wound up. “After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that,” she said.

Anushka is now in the news after announcing her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The much anticipated film, which will be released exclusively on digital platforms, is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and happens to be a cricket drama. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has almost finished filming.