While filming Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka Sharma makes sure to start her day off right by indulging in a delicious local specialty from Kolkata’s street food scene.

Sharma posted on social media some images that she had taken of the nutritious food that she was eating in accordance with her diet plan.

She shared a video on social media in which a street seller was seen preparing a dish that had tomatoes, onions, puffed rice, and several seasonings. In one of the photos, her hand can be seen holding a snack that is wrapped in a newspaper.

Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma’s ‘conscious decision’ to stop acting after Zero One of the best actors in the business, Anushka Sharma has won...

In addition, Anushka published a picture on her Instagram account that depicted guava slices laid out on a sheet of newspaper. The picture was accompanied by a caption that said, “Jhalmuri and amrood for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

The Chakda ‘Xpress actress, who appeared in NH 10, is currently filming a significant portion of her role in Kolkata. The narrative of this movie follows the life of Julan Goswami, an Indian cricketer who played in the past.

Advertisement

Also Read

The movie, which will debut on Netflix in 2023 and was directed by Prosit Roy, was written by Prosit Roy.

Anushka Sharma is reportedly going to return to the big screen with the next film Chakda ‘Xpress, as reported by The Free Press Journal. Her most recent role was in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.