Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor brings Malaika Arora to football game in London

Arjun Kapoor brings Malaika Arora to football game in London

Articles
Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor brings Malaika Arora to football game in London

Arjun Kapoor brings Malaika Arora to football game in London

Advertisement
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, a power couple in Bollywood, are having fun together while travelling in the UK.
  • The two keep posting pictures from their adventures on Instagram as Arjun, who has been filming for his forthcoming movie in the UK, is joined by his girlfriend Malaika.
  • Arjun posted a picture a few days ago while on a romantic dinner date with Malaika at a fancy restaurant.
Advertisement

The photos from Arjun and Malaika’s most recent outing are too adorable! They saw Chelsea play AC Milan at the renowned football stadium Stamford Bridge.

Malaika Arora is accompanied by Arjun Kapoor to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea.

Also Read

Malaika Arora refers Arjun Kapoor as ‘best boyfriend’
Malaika Arora refers Arjun Kapoor as ‘best boyfriend’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular Bollywood...

It is well known that Arjun Kapoor is a die-hard Chelsea supporter. The actor has been fairly vocal about it and was also appointed the Chelsea Football Club (FCbrand )’s ambassador for India in 2019. Arjun now accompanied Malaika to see Chelsea vs. AC Milan on Wednesday and posted images of their adventure. Arjun Kapoor was overjoyed when Chelsea earned their first victory of the Champions League group stage. Arjun expressed his gratitude for Malaika’s company in his caption. “Ticked off the bucket list… taking her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Also Read

In the first photo, Arjun kisses Malaika on the head as the two of them take a photograph at the stadium; in the second, Malaika is seen supporting Chelsea. Malaika can be seen cheering on her team and dancing at the stadium in a different video that Arjun captured. The last image is a selfie of Malaika and Arjun, and you cannot ignore the joy on their faces!

Advertisement
See their post down below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story