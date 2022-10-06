Arjun Kapoor brings Malaika Arora to football game in London

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, a power couple in Bollywood, are having fun together while travelling in the UK.

The two keep posting pictures from their adventures on Instagram as Arjun, who has been filming for his forthcoming movie in the UK, is joined by his girlfriend Malaika.

Arjun posted a picture a few days ago while on a romantic dinner date with Malaika at a fancy restaurant.

The photos from Arjun and Malaika’s most recent outing are too adorable! They saw Chelsea play AC Milan at the renowned football stadium Stamford Bridge.

It is well known that Arjun Kapoor is a die-hard Chelsea supporter. The actor has been fairly vocal about it and was also appointed the Chelsea Football Club (FCbrand )’s ambassador for India in 2019. Arjun now accompanied Malaika to see Chelsea vs. AC Milan on Wednesday and posted images of their adventure. Arjun Kapoor was overjoyed when Chelsea earned their first victory of the Champions League group stage. Arjun expressed his gratitude for Malaika’s company in his caption. “Ticked off the bucket list… taking her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial.”

In the first photo, Arjun kisses Malaika on the head as the two of them take a photograph at the stadium; in the second, Malaika is seen supporting Chelsea. Malaika can be seen cheering on her team and dancing at the stadium in a different video that Arjun captured. The last image is a selfie of Malaika and Arjun, and you cannot ignore the joy on their faces!



