Arjun Kapoor misses Malaika Arora: ‘Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone’

Arjun Kapoor misses Malaika Arora: ‘Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone’

  • We constantly have enormous relationship goals thanks to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
  • They’re not afraid to publicly declare their affection for one another on social media.
  • Malaika paid a visit to Arjun while he was filming in the UK for his upcoming movie.
Pictures from their dates were exchanged. However, Malaika has now left Arjun behind and returned from the UK. The actor has already begun to miss her. Even a photo of her was posted by him.

Instagram of Arjun Kapoor

The actor posted a photo of Malaika on his Instagram account. The diva is depicted in the image gazing out of a window while sporting an all-white attire. Arjun captioned the image, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone… Malaika Arora.” When he shared the post, his girlfriend immediately replied, “Aww baby, “with a heart emoticon in red. Rakul Preet Singh, an actress, responded, “Awww.” “Rohan Shrestha, his photography friend, responded with a red heart emoji.

Diaries from London:

Arjun recently sent Malaika images and videos from a game at Stamford Bridge. They took in a Chelsea Football Club game with pleasure. “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a Chelsea Football Club game at the bridge,” he captioned the picture. I had a companion by my side as we celebrated our 3-0 victory! Arora Malaika.”

Look at the article here:

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

