Arun Bali, who played in Laal Singh Chaddha, dies in Mumbai at the age of 79

Arun Bali, who was last seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Died on Friday at the age of 79 in Mumbai as a result of a protracted age-related illness, according to news agency ANI.

He has participated in several movies and television shows.

Advertisement

The late actor was well-known for playing Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan serial opera Swabhimaan and King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya.

Also Read Ranveer Singh delivers amazing performance to his song Khalibali On Tuesday night in Mumbai, the Filmfare Awards 2022 were officially opened...

Arun was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this year after receiving a diagnosis of the rare neuromuscular ailment Myasthenia Gravis. Ankush Bali PTI, Arun’s son, reported that his father was doing well with the medication but died away at around 4.30 am. “Dad abandoned us. His condition, myasthenia gravis, was present. He was indecisive for two to three days. After telling the caretaker he needed to use the restroom, he said he would like to sit down and never got up “Added he.

Additionally, Ankush stated that his father will be cremated tomorrow as they wait for their relatives to fly into Mumbai from the United States, according to Indian Express.

1942 birth year in Punjab’s Jalandhar. He is also a producer who has won a National Award. Arun rose to fame in the 2000s for playing “grandfatherly” characters, such as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum, and even won accolades for them. Along with these films, he is also well-known for his parts in 3 Idiots, Baaghi, Barfi!, PK, Kedarnath, and Panipat.

Also Read Aditya Patil wins dance deewane juniors Dance Deewane Juniors has found its winner in their eight-year-old contestant Aditya...

Advertisement

Arun was recently seen in the Goodbye movie, which was directed by Vikas Bahl and just opened in theatres today. Along with Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, and Abhishekh Khan in supporting parts, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta.