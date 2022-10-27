Aryan Khan looks cool at the Diwali Party

Aryan Khan attended Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali party in Mumbai.

Many Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and others attended.

Aryan is preparing to write for work.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s most famous star kid is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan. His fans are well-known. The star kid attended Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali party in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others.

Aryan Khan attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party.

Diwali party insider photos are now online. Aryan poses for a selfie with Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, and Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. The star kid looked cool in a brown jacket and grey round-neck t-shirt. Aryan wore a chain. Ritesh Sidhwani and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son, also posed. Other photos included Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Look

Advertisement



Aryan is preparing to write for work. SRK often says his elder son prefers filmmaking to acting. A source reported that the star kid has been quietly developing multiple ideas for feature films and web series.

Aryan’s web series will debut by year’s end, according to media. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” the report said. Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the Netflix show Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, is working with Aryan on the film industry-themed show.

Suhana and AbRam Khan’s older brother is Aryan Khan.

Also Read