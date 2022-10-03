Ayushmann Khurrana is currently “losing his head,” and here’s why

We frequently ask celebrities, “What is the one thing you cannot leave your house without?” Now we’re going to hear what Ayushmann Khurrana has to say after a few minor adjustments.

“What is it that you absolutely cannot do without in your house?” Confused? Once you find out what what caused him to “lose his head,” though, you won’t be.

Godrej Security Solutions’ latest ad features a distraught Ayushmann worrying about his personal safety. Even when he’s far away, whether on vacation, at a friend’s wedding, or just out doing errands, his thoughts always return to his own place. Whence the need to purchase? We shall soon learn the real reason, but in the meantime, rest confident that Khurrana has something crucial to tell us all.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana makes a producer-friendly move Times change require new perspectives. As shootings stopped and theatres remained closed,...

The actor is quite correct in admitting that he cannot leave his house without first making all the necessary security arrangements, and he has also brought up a very basic yet vital fact that we frequently fail to pay attention to. Given that AK apparently cannot go out without a guard and would never risk his family’s safety, we can be assured that neither he nor any of us will ever have to worry about our tranquilly again. Here is Ayushmann’s take on the unprecedented partnership.

“As someone who frequently travels for work, I understand the anxiety that comes from leaving loved ones behind and leaving expensive possessions at home. While planning a new home, one of our first priorities should be thinking about how to keep our valuables safe, whether that means installing security cameras or simply trusting in a safe. Because the iconic Godrej safe was always there in my family’s house when I was growing up, it is a great honour to serve as a brand ambassador for Godrej Security Solutions. Godrej’s security products and the company itself have progressed alongside the rest of the modern world. Akin to a physical safe, my digital locker serves as a place of refuge. Having Godrej Cameras means I can check in on my family from anywhere in the world. My family, like the vast majority of Indian households, has put its faith in the Godrej Locker. Godrej safes have a reputation for reliability that has been cultivated over many years, and I have no doubt that this faith will be passed on to future generations as Godrej continues to develop new and better ways to secure our most prized possessions.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another melodious track Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. Before the film's...

We owe it all to Ayushmann for finally voicing this in his own eccentric way. In retrospect, nearly everyone can agree that it’s worrying to leave loved ones at home without making absolutely certain of their safety and protection. Losing our minds over the question of whether or not everything is secure at home has caused us serious mental health problems. Godrej Security Solutions and Ayushmann Khurrana’s current advertising campaign takes its lead from this matter, and it’s both funny and deep.