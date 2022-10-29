Bhushan Kumar Acquires Varisu music rights from Thalapathy Vijay

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju announce Varisu partnership.

Bhushan believes music is crucial to Vamshi Paidipally’s film.

Varisu’s debut song is coming on November 4.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu song rights (All Language) for Rs 5 crore.

Dil Raju and Bhushan Kumar announced their Varisu partnership on Saturday morning. Bhushan Kumar said in a press release that he has acquired the music rights to this action-packed family entertainment and believes music is crucial to Vamshi Paidipally’s film. Bhushan stated, “Looking forward to this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts,” Dil Raju’s press statement promised a family entertainment. Varisu is the ideal Pongal family entertainment.“Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly,” stated Dil Raju.

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s Varisu deal?

2023 update. Bhushan Kumar reportedly bought Varisu’s song rights for Rs 5 crore. T Series bought Varisu’s song rights for Rs 5 crore. In this fragile music business, it’s a fair price. “T Series has bagged the all language music rights of Varisu for a very good price of Rs 5 crore. It’s a realistic price in this market, which is currently unstable even for the music industry. The rate has been negotiated by T Series and the banner is now all set to present the chartbuster music of Varisu on their platform,” a source said.

Varisu Debuts

Varisu will release songs in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This is Bhushan Kumar’s first song collaboration with Dil Raju. More are anticipated. Varisu’s debut song is coming on November 4, and those who have heard it say it’s a catchy earworm from this Pongal entertainer’s crew.

The film will face Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the Tamil Nadu Box Office.

