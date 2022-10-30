Bipasha Basu find it hard to rest before the baby arrives

As her due date draws near, Bipasha Basu provided a pregnancy update on her Instagram stories.

She shared a video of herself curled up in a bed.

Alongside the video, she shared, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives.

The song “Just Chill” by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was also added to the video’s background. Alia Bhatt, who is also expecting her first child, recently received images of Bipasha wearing new pregnant clothing. It came from Alia’s range of maternity clothing. Ali reacted to Bipasha’s photo by describing her as “beautiful.” The actor frequently posts updates about her life on social media.

In August, Bipasha revealed her pregnancy through maternity photoshoot images. Her husband, the actor Karan Singh Grover, was also shown in the photos. After falling in love while working on the set of their 2015 movie Alone, Karan and Bipasha got married in 2016.

Bipasha previously explained how she found out about her pregnancy with Karan while talking about embracing motherhood. She revealed, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

Dangerous, a criminal thriller that was aired on MX Player, featured Bipasha most recently. It was written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhusan Patel. With Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha made her formal web debut.