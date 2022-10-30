Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bipasha Basu find it hard to rest before the baby arrives

Bipasha Basu find it hard to rest before the baby arrives

Articles
Advertisement
Bipasha Basu find it hard to rest before the baby arrives

Bipasha Basu find it hard to rest before the baby arrives

Advertisement
  • As her due date draws near, Bipasha Basu provided a pregnancy update on her Instagram stories.
  • She shared a video of herself curled up in a bed.
  • Alongside the video, she shared, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives.
Advertisement

As her due date draws near, Bipasha Basu provided a pregnancy update on her Instagram stories. According to reports, the actor is due in November. She is currently being kept in bed. She shared a video of herself curled up in a bed. Alongside the video, she shared, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives. Telling myself to just chill..just chill.”

Also Read

Bipasha Basu is a ray of sunshine in yellow dress
Bipasha Basu is a ray of sunshine in yellow dress

Bipasha Basu is having one of the best times in her life...

The song “Just Chill” by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was also added to the video’s background. Alia Bhatt, who is also expecting her first child, recently received images of Bipasha wearing new pregnant clothing. It came from Alia’s range of maternity clothing. Ali reacted to Bipasha’s photo by describing her as “beautiful.” The actor frequently posts updates about her life on social media.

Bipasha

In August, Bipasha revealed her pregnancy through maternity photoshoot images. Her husband, the actor Karan Singh Grover, was also shown in the photos. After falling in love while working on the set of their 2015 movie Alone, Karan and Bipasha got married in 2016.

Bipasha previously explained how she found out about her pregnancy with Karan while talking about embracing motherhood. She revealed, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover is on ‘Dad duty’
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover is on ‘Dad duty’

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are having their first...


Dangerous, a criminal thriller that was aired on MX Player, featured Bipasha most recently. It was written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhusan Patel. With Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha made her formal web debut.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story