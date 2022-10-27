Bollywood offered Yash ‘Brahmastra 2’ and ‘Karna’

Yash hasn’t announced his next move in six months.

Yash is offered Dev in Brahmastra 2 and Karna.

Ranbir Kapoor was also approached for roles in the two-part epic.

Since KGF Chapter 2, there have been many Yash predictions. After KGF 2, the actor’s conversations with Narathan slowed for various reasons. He hasn’t announced his next move in six months. The actor is taking his time and wants to be sure about his KGF 2 sequel, sources say.

Yash is taking his time to sign the next project because he doesn’t want to disappoint the audience. “Yash knows about the expectations of the audience and he doesn’t want to let them down, which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project. He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it’s a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2,” said a source close to the development.

Yash is offered in Karna, Two Hindi film offers are mega-budget. “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,”

Yash is also offered Dev in Brahmastra 2. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday,” the source added. The Brahmastra team is looking for a Southern actor to play Dev to make part two a Pan India phenomenon. Ranbir Kapoor was also approached about playing two roles in Brahmastra 2.

