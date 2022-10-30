Boney ask ‘bhai-behen lag rahein hain na’ while posing with Janhvi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor went out in Mumbai with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to promote her next movie Mili.

They were photographed on the Kapil Sharma set.

Before posing for photos, the father-daughter team made fun of the media and referred to themselves as “bhai-behen” in front of them.

Advertisement

Actress Janhvi Kapoor went out in Mumbai with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to promote her next movie Mili. They were photographed on the Kapil Sharma set. Before posing for photos, the father-daughter team made fun of the media and referred to themselves as “bhai-behen” in front of them.

Janhvi might be seen in a paparazzi video sporting a white saree with embellishments. Boney, wearing his typical ensemble of a shirt, jacket, and jeans, stood next to her. Janhvi adjusted his collar before assuming a stance and grinning for the cameras.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor to not keep on praising her Actress Janhvi Kapoor has urged producer Boney Kapoor, her father, to stop...

Boney continued to make jokes with the cameramen in the meanwhile. He asked, “Bhai-behen lag rahe hain na hum log (Don’t we look like brother-sister)?” His comment left Janhvi and others in splits.

Boney and the late Sridevi’s daughter is named Janhvi. She has a sister as well, Khushi Kapoor, who will make her acting debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar next year. Netflix will make it available.

The following film appearance for Janhvi will be in the survival thriller Mili. It is under Mathukutty Xavier’s direction. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal also have significant parts in the movie. Boney and Janhvi work together for the first time on Mili. The movie is a remake of the Helen in Malayalam from 2019. On November 4, 2022, the movie is scheduled for theatre release.

Advertisement

Also Read Boney Kapoor says there’s nothing to criticise about Khushi Kapoor In 2023, there will be a lot of star kids getting into...

Advertisement

Along with Mili, Janhvi will co-star with Varun Dhawan in the forthcoming social drama Bawaal. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie is scheduled to open in theatres on April 7, 2023. Rajkummar Rao and Mrs. and Mr. Mahi are also present. The actor’s most recent appearance was in the Disney+ Hotstar debut of Good Luck Jerry, which earned rave reviews from both audiences and reviewers.