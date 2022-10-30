Boney ask ‘bhai-behen lag rahein hain na’ while posing with Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor to not keep on praising her
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has urged producer Boney Kapoor, her father, to stop...
Actress Janhvi Kapoor went out in Mumbai with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to promote her next movie Mili. They were photographed on the Kapil Sharma set. Before posing for photos, the father-daughter team made fun of the media and referred to themselves as “bhai-behen” in front of them.
Janhvi might be seen in a paparazzi video sporting a white saree with embellishments. Boney, wearing his typical ensemble of a shirt, jacket, and jeans, stood next to her. Janhvi adjusted his collar before assuming a stance and grinning for the cameras.
Boney and the late Sridevi’s daughter is named Janhvi. She has a sister as well, Khushi Kapoor, who will make her acting debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar next year. Netflix will make it available.
The following film appearance for Janhvi will be in the survival thriller Mili. It is under Mathukutty Xavier’s direction. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal also have significant parts in the movie. Boney and Janhvi work together for the first time on Mili. The movie is a remake of the Helen in Malayalam from 2019. On November 4, 2022, the movie is scheduled for theatre release.
