Ranbir Kapoor is currently spending time with his family, particularly with his wife Alia Bhatt, who is due to give birth to their child by the end of the year

Fans are crossing their fingers and hoping that the couple will soon embrace fatherhood

There has been a recent change regarding the Rockstar actor’s professional life

In “Rocket Gang,” Ranbir Kapoor will be featured in a song.

Ranbir Kapoor is slated to appear in a song sequence of choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis’ first film, “Rocket Gang,” according to news source Press Trust of India.

Zee Studios is the company behind “Rocket Gang,” a movie. Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta, who played the lead parts in “Drishyam 2” and “Student of the Year 2,” respectively, are featured in the dancing fantasy comedy.

For those who are unaware, Martis and his coworker Caesar Gonsalves previously worked with Kapoor to choreograph songs for his films, including “Tamasha” and “Rockstar.”

According to a statement from the producers, which was obtained by PTI, “The teaser of the song will be presented next week.”

According to PTI, Martis stated, “I am so thrilled to have Ranbir as the special guest. He is a great actor and a great dancer. I have choreographed the entire song and I am really happy. I am excited to release the song’s teaser on Monday and see the response of the fans over it.”



Ranbir Kapoor was also hailed by Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, for accepting to appear in the song. “The children are going to love him. ‘Rocket Gang’ is a very special film. Zee Studios is happy and grateful that he agreed to come on board for this special cameo,” said Patel, according to PTI.

On November 11, the film is scheduled to open in theatres. On October 21 of this year, Film Companion released an article showing Martis’s significant interest in narrative. Storytelling has always been Martis’ lifeblood and means of expression. Often, stories may help us communicate in ways that words simply cannot. That was my goal for Rocket Gang as well.

