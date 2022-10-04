‘Brahmastra’ holds up on Day 24 despite new releases

The eagerly anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

According to IndiaToday, on the 24th day of its theatrical release

Shiva maintained its momentum at the box office and did excellent business, despite competition from new movies such as Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that the first instalment of the Astraverse trilogy made a total revenue of INR 1.6 crore in India on Sunday, which is an increase from the total amount it made on the previous day. Based on how well the movie has been received by audiences, it is anticipated that it will remain in theatres for a few more weeks.

Before receiving competition from Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Brahmastra was able to maintain its dominance at the box office throughout the entirety of the month of September.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra drops at box office on Day 23 The much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is widely considered to be the most costly Indian film ever made, with a budget that is projected to be above 400 crore Indian Rupees (INR). In addition, the production of this film has taken significantly longer than that of any previous film. Part 1: Shiva is a film that was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan play the leading characters in the film.