“Brahmastra” of Ranbir Kapoor is still going strong on Day 25

  • The much-anticipated movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, has now completed its run in theatres after 25 days
  • It is continuing to do very well

On October 3, the first instalment of the Astraverse trilogy entered its fourth Monday at the box office. Considering its solid performance up to this point, it is highly improbable that the film will be removed from theatres in the near future.

It has been reported that the movie maintained its momentum and brought in 0.6 crore INR (Indian Rupees) on the 25th day of its theatrical release. This brings the movie’s total domestic collection to 265 crore INR (Indian Rupees). In the meantime, the movie’s total earnings from ticket sales around the world have already surpassed INR 400 crore.

Also Read

'Brahmastra' holds up on Day 24 despite new releases
‘Brahmastra’ holds up on Day 24 despite new releases

The eagerly anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is widely considered to be the most costly Indian film ever made, with a budget that is projected to be above 400 crore Indian Rupees (INR). In addition, the production of this film has taken significantly longer than that of any previous film. Part 1: Shiva is a film that was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan play the leading characters in the film.

