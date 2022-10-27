Advertisement
Breathe Into the Shadows S2 Trailer: J returns

Breathe Into the Shadows S2 Trailer: J returns

Articles
Breathe Into the Shadows S2 Trailer: J returns

Breathe Into the Shadows S2 Trailer: J returns

  • Breathe into the Shadows season 2 premieres on November 9.
  • Mayank Sharma co-created and directed the eight-episode original series.

Breathe Into the Shadows season 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan. Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher returned in a new trailer for the popular thriller today. The web series will also feature Naveen Kasturia in a new avatar. Mayank Sharma co-created and directed the eight-episode original series.

Abhishek Bachchan debuts Breathe Into the Shadows trailer.
“The game of shadows has just begun…#BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now.”  Abhishek said on Instagram. Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Videos on November 9. He plays Dr. Avinash Sabharwal and J. He will return in the trailer to catch the last 6 victims. Kabir (Amit Sadh) will search for J. Neetu Kapoor said, “Can’t wait.”  Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan added: “Love.”

At the trailer premiere, Bachchan stated, “The relentless chase which started in season 1 continues an even more vicious course in season 2. All characters will grow further into turmoil this season. We love watching viewers await the sequel after two years. I’m excited for season 2 to reveal more mysteries and mind tricks. I hope the chase thrills audiences everywhere.”

On work, Abhishek will star in R Balki’s Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher after Breathe: Into the Shadows. The Hindi version of R. Parthiban’s national award-winning Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 stars Dhoom’s actor. He’ll play Parthiban in the remake.

A Source reported that Abhishek will reunite alongside Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh for Housefull 5.k

Also Read

Abhishek Bachchan stares at her sister Shweta Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan stares at her sister Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her...

