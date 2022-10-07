Advertisement
BTS video from ad shoot shows Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry

Articles
  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have grown to be one of the most adored celebrity couples in B-town.
  • The two actors, who co-starred in the 2021 movie Shershaah, have gained a cult following, and fans have been crushing on them in real life as well.
  • Netizens believe that Sidharth and Kiara are more than simply buddies, even though neither of them has made their relationship public.
The duo apparently began dating while filming their movie. They have been seen out together at events like dinners and parties as well as at airport lounges before taking vacations.

AD of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth and Kiara recently worked on a commercial together, and the two looked stunning in their ethnic dress. There are other videos from their session that are currently trending on social media. It shows the JugJugg Jeeyo removing something from Sidharth’s eyes. Fans of the duo left a tonne of positive feedback on the video in the comments section. “Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she looks at him,” a person observed. They even appear like a married couple, one fan added. A different person said, “This is true or what!! They seem to be already married.

See how admirers responded to the Sidharth-Kiara commercial:

 

