Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have grown to be one of the most adored celebrity couples in B-town.

The two actors, who co-starred in the 2021 movie Shershaah, have gained a cult following, and fans have been crushing on them in real life as well.

Netizens believe that Sidharth and Kiara are more than simply buddies, even though neither of them has made their relationship public.

Advertisement

The duo apparently began dating while filming their movie. They have been seen out together at events like dinners and parties as well as at airport lounges before taking vacations.

Also Read Kiara Advani reveals how she met Sidharth Malhotra for first time Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met for the first time at a...

AD of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth and Kiara recently worked on a commercial together, and the two looked stunning in their ethnic dress. There are other videos from their session that are currently trending on social media. It shows the JugJugg Jeeyo removing something from Sidharth’s eyes. Fans of the duo left a tonne of positive feedback on the video in the comments section. “Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she looks at him,” a person observed. They even appear like a married couple, one fan added. A different person said, “This is true or what!! They seem to be already married.

See how admirers responded to the Sidharth-Kiara commercial:

Advertisement This is so cliche yet so. Soft 🥺🖐🫂

Kiara patting on his shoulder

That chin touch 🌼🫂#SidKiara https://t.co/W6z7IFh1CC — sunshine 🌻 (@introvertstann) October 6, 2022

Advertisement

Sidkiara are on mission how to d word all of us 😭😭 this gives so domestic vibes for what they are already married you all can’t convince me 🫂🫂#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/nEWrcSLJf3 — sunshine 🌻 (@introvertstann) October 6, 2022

They will look like this on their sangeet 🥵🤤❤❤#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/2ThBX6PtHy Advertisement — arnishak (@arnishapk) October 6, 2022

Advertisement

This is real or what!! 😭😭❤️❤️

They’re giving already married vibes 🥺❤️❤️ #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/f7uqehqOlB — 𝓐𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓪 💫 (@advanisgf) October 6, 2022