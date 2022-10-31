Charu Asopa reveals shocking Rajeev Sen cheating

Charu Asopa married Rajeev Sen in June 2019 after years of dating.

She accused him of cheating during her pregnancy.

The couple was set to divorce a few months ago but decided to try again for the sake of their daughter Ziana Sen.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are divorcing for the second time after 3.5 years of marriage Advertisement

Charu Asopa married Rajeev Sen in June 2019 after years of dating. Their incompatibility issues and rocky marriage have made headlines. Charu and Rajeev were set to divorce a few months ago, but a day before their hearing, they talked and decided to try again for their daughter Ziana Sen’s sake.

Charu Asopa found something in Rajeev Sen’s bag.

After trying again, Charu Asopa realised she couldn’t be in a “marital relationship at the cost of her peace.” The actress accused Rajeev Sen of cheating during her pregnancy in an interview. “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me, “Charu.

I accuse Rajeev Sen of raising his hand at me, ”

I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start, “actresses.

Advertisement

“This month, our marriage went wrong,” Charu Asopa said “Things that shouldn’t have happened, kept repeating, and I realised that certain things won’t change because that’s the way Rajeev is. For the past several years, this is how he has been and this is exactly how he has lived, and now there’s no chance that he’ll change himself.”

Charu on why he reconciled with Rajeev last time

“Last time when we’d decided to part ways, everything was decided and our date was on August 30 at 11 AM in the family court. Back then I did not have any other house and I was living in Rajeev’s Mumbai home with everyone. The terms and conditions of the divorce agreement stated that within 7 days of signing the paper, I will leave the house with Ziana. I had locked one house and I was supposed to move out but the night prior, I was sitting outside and Rajeev was sitting in the hall. He initiated a conversation and the things that were buried deep down in our hearts, came up. Rajeev promised me that these things won’t repeat again and I thought to myself, ‘When we’ve given so many chances to our wedding, why not give another shot for Ziana’s sake?’ Then we messaged our respective lawyers that we are not getting divorced.”, concluded.