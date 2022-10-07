Chiranjeevi and Salman’s Godfather holds strong on Day Two

First-day box office revenues for The Godfather
With an occupancy rate of between 85 and 90 percent yesterday, Godfather...
Yesterday, the movie was able to avoid any significant drops, which was crucial for its success.
The following table lists the Godfather’s box office earnings in India:
Wednesday – Rs. 21.50 crores
Thursday – Rs. 13 crores
Total – Rs. 34.50 crores
The movie made approximately Rs. 11 crores in Telugu states on Thursday, bringing its two-day total to approximately Rs. 28.25 crores. Despite screening in 500 fewer theatres, the movie had higher second-day attendance than Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Acharya. Despite the higher ticket costs, SVP continued to gather more money. After a meagre Rs. 17 crore opening day, the second day’s box office receipts are decent. Since you can’t truly lose on the huge first day for a large Telugu picture, low first-day numbers in this scenario would have been game over, but because of the film’s restricted distribution, there was always a chance of strong holds on subsequent days as demand shifts. The film needs to stay over Rs. 9 crores today in order to accomplish its goal of approximately Rs. 65 crores by Sunday in Telugu states. After that, it may then expect for a significant increase on Saturday and Sunday.
The Godfather’s Indian box office earnings are broken down by region as follows:
Nizam – Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)
Ceeded – Rs. 6.10 crores (Rs. 4.60 crores share)
Andhra – Rs. 13.65 crores (Rs. 9.80 crores share)
AP/TS – Rs. 28.25 crores (Rs. 19.40 crores share)
Karnataka – Rs. 2.65 crores (Rs. 1.35 crore share)
North India – Rs. 3.60 crores (Rs. 1.50 crore share)
India – Rs. 34.50 crores (Rs. 22.25 crores share)
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Theatre News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.