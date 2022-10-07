Chiranjeevi and Salman’s Godfather holds strong on Day Two

Godfather performed well on day two, earning roughly Rs. 13 crores for a two-day total of roughly Rs. 34.50 crores.

The movie had a strong launch on Wednesday, but because of a limited run and ordinary ticket rates

The collections fell short of what is often seen in Telugu big-star blockbusters.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the movie was able to avoid any significant drops, which was crucial for its success.

Also Read First-day box office revenues for The Godfather With an occupancy rate of between 85 and 90 percent yesterday, Godfather...

The following table lists the Godfather’s box office earnings in India:

Wednesday – Rs. 21.50 crores

Thursday – Rs. 13 crores

Total – Rs. 34.50 crores

Advertisement

The movie made approximately Rs. 11 crores in Telugu states on Thursday, bringing its two-day total to approximately Rs. 28.25 crores. Despite screening in 500 fewer theatres, the movie had higher second-day attendance than Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Acharya. Despite the higher ticket costs, SVP continued to gather more money. After a meagre Rs. 17 crore opening day, the second day’s box office receipts are decent. Since you can’t truly lose on the huge first day for a large Telugu picture, low first-day numbers in this scenario would have been game over, but because of the film’s restricted distribution, there was always a chance of strong holds on subsequent days as demand shifts. The film needs to stay over Rs. 9 crores today in order to accomplish its goal of approximately Rs. 65 crores by Sunday in Telugu states. After that, it may then expect for a significant increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read Watch BTS video of Chiranjeevi and Satya Dev filming GodFather Recently, Satya Dev, who has a significant part in the movie, shared...

The Godfather’s Indian box office earnings are broken down by region as follows:

Nizam – Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)

Ceeded – Rs. 6.10 crores (Rs. 4.60 crores share)

Andhra – Rs. 13.65 crores (Rs. 9.80 crores share)

Advertisement

AP/TS – Rs. 28.25 crores (Rs. 19.40 crores share)

Karnataka – Rs. 2.65 crores (Rs. 1.35 crore share)

North India – Rs. 3.60 crores (Rs. 1.50 crore share)

India – Rs. 34.50 crores (Rs. 22.25 crores share)