Chiranjeevi writes note for Samantha Ruth after Myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her myositis diagnosis yesterday. Since then, messages have wished Yashoda a quick recovery. Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery!! @Samanthaprabhu2.”
Megastar’s note read, “Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!”
Samantha comments.
Samantha replied to Chiranjeevi’s post,”Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets.”
Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words 🙏@KChiruTweets https://t.co/d10X8iYkdB
— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 30, 2022
Samantha’s myositis
Samantha posted a hospital photo and heart sign on Instagram yesterday to discuss her condition. Writing, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”
