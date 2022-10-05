Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day 4 saw a significant decline for Hrithik Roshan’s “Vikram Vedha.”

Day 4 saw a significant decline for Hrithik Roshan’s “Vikram Vedha.”

Articles
Advertisement
Day 4 saw a significant decline for Hrithik Roshan’s “Vikram Vedha.”

Day 4 saw a significant decline for Hrithik Roshan’s “Vikram Vedha.”

Advertisement
  • The much-anticipated film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha, experienced a significant decline in revenue at the box office on Monday.
  • According to the publication, the film’s earnings dropped by almost 45 percent on the fourth day of its theatrical release.

The movie got off to a poor start but picked up steam on the second and third day, making its total haul INR 43 crore at the end of the week. However, it only managed to collect INR 5.5 crore on Monday, bringing its total to INR 43 crore.

Advertisement

The film is said to have received generally favourable reviews, and there is a possibility that its box office receipts would increase on Wednesday, which is a public holiday in India because of the festival of Dussehra.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha
Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

The movie Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan,...

The successful Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan, will soon be remade in Hindi as the Vikram Vedha adaption, and it is scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play the key parts in the movie, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and starred in by those two actors. Additional notable actors who appear in the movie are Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story