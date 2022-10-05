The much-anticipated film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha, experienced a significant decline in revenue at the box office on Monday.

According to the publication, the film’s earnings dropped by almost 45 percent on the fourth day of its theatrical release.

The movie got off to a poor start but picked up steam on the second and third day, making its total haul INR 43 crore at the end of the week. However, it only managed to collect INR 5.5 crore on Monday, bringing its total to INR 43 crore.

The film is said to have received generally favourable reviews, and there is a possibility that its box office receipts would increase on Wednesday, which is a public holiday in India because of the festival of Dussehra.

The successful Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan, will soon be remade in Hindi as the Vikram Vedha adaption, and it is scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play the key parts in the movie, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and starred in by those two actors. Additional notable actors who appear in the movie are Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.