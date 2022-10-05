Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in BTS of Ponniyin Selvan 1
Things will return to normal on Thursday, but there might still be some demand from holiday leftovers. The movie’s opening week in India is expected to bring in about Rs. 205-210 crores.
The following table lists Ponniyin Selvan’s box office earnings in India:
Friday – Rs. 38.50 crores
Saturday – Rs. 35.50 crores
Sunday – Rs. 39 crores
Total – Rs. 165.50 crores
PS-1 collected Rs. 18.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, crossing the Rs. 100 crores mark in a record pace of five days. It bettered the previous best of seven days taken by Sarkar and Bigil by full two days.
The fastest to Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu are listed below:
The film is all set to surpass Vikram in Tamil Nadu and that may happen before the end of the second week. The first week for the film will be around Rs. 130 crores approx and by the end of the second weekend, it can be around Rs. 170-175 crores, leaving just Rs. 7-12 crores to become the biggest grosser in the state, which may happen on next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Outside Tamil Nadu, the film recorded a jump on Tuesday everywhere with exception of Andhra Pradesh where there was a minor drop.
The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:
Tamil Nadu – Rs. 100.75 crores
AP/TS – Rs. 17.75 crores
Karnataka – Rs. 16.25 crores
Total – Rs. 165.50 crores
