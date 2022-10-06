Advertisement
Day 6 box office results for Ponniyin Selvan: Rock solid on Wednesday, close to 200 crores in India

  • Ponniyin Selvan enjoyed another successful day at the Indian box office on Wednesday
  • Earning Rs. 27 crores
  • Bringing its overall gross to almost Rs. 192 crores
The collections stayed about the same as they were on Tuesday, with some locations seeing a decline and others seeing an increase, depending on how the holiday fared there. The movie will surpass 200 crore rupees in India today, with an estimated first-week gross of 205-210 crore rupees.

The following table lists Ponniyin Selvan’s box office earnings in India:

Friday – Rs. 38.50 crores
Saturday – Rs. 35.50 crores
Sunday – Rs. 38.75 crores

Monday – Rs. 25 crores
Tuesday – Rs. 27.50 crores
Wednesday – Rs. 27 crores

Total – Rs. 192.25 crores

In Tamil Nadu, PS-1 made approximately Rs. 18.25 crores yesterday, bringing its six-day total to approximately Rs. 118.75 crores. Due to the fact that today is a working day, there was a slight decline in night shows in larger cities, but the rest of the state saw no change, and some locations even had an increase. Although the holiday season did end yesterday, the movie’s box office bonanza is still going strong today. The movie should easily surpass the double-digit mark, possibly hitting Rs. 11–12 crores for first-week box office receipts of Rs. 130 crores, based on the morning and matinee collections as well as the advance for the remainder of the day. The movie has already made a significant increase for the second weekend; by the end of the day on Sunday, Tamil Nadu, it should be close to Rs. 170 crores.

A total of Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 13 crores Nett) in six days were earned by the Hindi version outside of Tamil Nadu. The movie is doing well in the lower price ranges and could have a respectable run until Diwali. Karnataka is currently performing better than AP/TS and should shortly surpass them.

Ponniyin Selvan’s box office performance in India is broken down by region as follows:

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 118.75 crores
AP/TS – Rs. 19 crores
Karnataka – Rs. 18.75 crores
Kerala – Rs. 17.25 crores

North India – Rs. 18.50 crores

Total – Rs. 192.25 crores

