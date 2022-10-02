Deepak Tinu involved in Moosewala’s murder flees CIA custody

Deepak Tinu, a close associate of the imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escaped.

Who was being held for his alleged role in the murder of the Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from the (CIA), Mansa.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, the sources said, he escaped from the CIA’s custody.

Advertisement

According to government sources, on Sunday, Deepak Tinu, a close associate of the imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escaped. Who was being held for his alleged role in the murder of the Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA), Mansa.

In the murder of Moosewala, Tinu was charged. Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, the sources said, he escaped from the CIA’s custody. After the police brought him on a production warrant from Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib jail in connection with another case.

Regarding the hunt for the mobster, a state-wide alert has been issued. A team from the Anti-Gangster Task Force commanded by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan has hurried to Mansa after learning about this occurrence, and a manhunt has been initiated to find the suspect.

Also Read Sidhu Moose Wala case update! Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, and politician was shot and killed...

According to the reports, police in nearby states Rajasthan and Haryana have also been notified. On Sunday, Sirsa, Haryana, police raided a probable hideout.

IGP, Bathinda Range, MS Chinna said “We are working on it and all efforts are being made to nab the accused. We are in touch with Haryana police as well and we will surely catch him.”

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, while Tinu was being held in the Goindwal Sahib jail barrack alongside six other suspects in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, two cell phones were discovered in his hands. Police later filed charges against everyone, including Deepak Tinu. It has been discovered that he communicated with his gang members over the phone and may have planned his escape from police custody.

Also Read Sidhu Moose Wala shooters celebrate in a car and wave guns on camera The killers of musician Sidhu Moose Wala can be seen rejoicing with...

One of the 24 defendants whose names appear on the chargesheet submitted by the Mansa police in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala is Deepak Tinu. He had already been sent from Tihar prison in Delhi on transit remand on July 4 in order to be questioned on the Moosewala case. According to the chargesheet, Tinu was responsible for providing logistical support since he used to connect Lawrence Bishnoi, who was detained in Tihar jail, with Goldy Brar, who was hiding overseas, in order to carry out the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

In 2017, Tinu was released from police prison thanks to a Haryana-based aide who pepper-sprayed a police officer in the face. December of that year, the Bhiwani police captured the gangster in Bengaluru. In numerous states, Tinu is involved in a number of instances, including murder and extortion.