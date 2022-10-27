Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh respond to Alia Bhatt video

The video has gone viral, with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone responding with laughing emojis.

Brahmastra will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar after it grossed over Rs 400 crores worldwide.

The September 9 release Brahmastra was a big office success. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred. The film’s creators will release it on Disney Plus Hotstar after it grossed over Rs 400 crores worldwide. High-profile film marketing were difficult. Ranbir Kapoor now makes it funny.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, the third-most-followed Indian actress on Instagram, posted a humorous video of Ranbir chatting on the phone on Wednesday.

It’s over, brother. Done. Ayan Mukerji and Brahmastra promotions are over. Brahmastra on Disney+ Hostar means what? Ranbir said, “Nahi bhai hogaya (No, brother, it’s over). I’m done. I’m done with Brahmastra promotions, I’m done with Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, which means what? Promotions, more promotions, and more promotions?,” Netizens laughed.

Ranbir continued, “Itna toh Alia ne film mein ‘Shiva, Shiva’ nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karun? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu ‘devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye. (Not even Alia has said ‘Shiva, Shiva’ so many times in the film. I’ve become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone’s home, personally ask them ‘ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it’).”

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram video replies

This video became viral. Celebrities have responded. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone responded to the video. Ranveer Singh sent many laughing-out-loud emojis, while Deepika posted a sweaty smile.

Ranbir Kapoor dated Deepika Padukone almost a decade ago. Deepika married Ranveer Singh and Ranbir married Alia Bhatt after they split. These four B-Town performers are currently the highest-paid.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may appear in the Brahmastra trilogy’s second part. These remarks add fuel.

Advertisement

On work, In Rocky our Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt will star with Ranveer Singh. “Animal” stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, will hit theatres next year.