Deepika Padukone DENIES divorce rumours with Ranveer Singh; what she told Meghan Markle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood favourites.

Fans drool over their love photographs and social media PDA.

Unverified claims and tweets about their breakup went viral a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Speculations are unfounded. Deepika recently addressed the rumours regarding her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone claims Ranveer Singh will welcome her.

Deepika Padukone, who walked for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, appears on Meghan Markle’s podcast. Deepika said Ranveer has been abroad for a week due to work and will be thrilled to see her in Meghan Markle’s podcast. “My spouse recently returned from a music festival. Deepika: “He’ll be glad to meet me.” DeepVeer devotees were reassured by an audio clip of the identical conversation becoming viral on Instagram.

Also Read Deepika Padukone interacts with mental health patients in Tamil Deepika visited Thiruvallaur in Tamil Nadu's countryside. She spoke with patients of...

Ranveer-Deepika PDA

Ranveer Singh shared throwback photos with Deepika’s Cannes posters last week. In the caption, he wished her good luck with her programme. “Had to!” #cannes #proudme @deepikapadukone, have a fantastic show!

Advertisement

Ranveer couldn’t stop raving about Deepika after she was named a brand ambassador. “Queen!” “Doing us proud”