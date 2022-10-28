Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan New release date for ‘Fighter’

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

Fighter’s VFX will be done by Double Negative, a top studio.

Anil Kapoor shares poster.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has generated interest since its announcement. Fans are ecstatic about Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s debut film together. The Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action thriller stars Anil Kapoor. Hrithik and Deepika play Indian Air Force pilots, while Anil Kapoor mentors them. The first-look poster and updated Fighter release date have been anxiously awaited by fans.

Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan first look poster Fighter

The fighter’s first look poster, shared by Anil Kapoor on Instagram, features fast-moving fighter jets. Anil Kapoor announced the film’s Republic Day 2024 release on the poster! The fighter has been delayed numerous times, but the makers appear to have set a release date. Go! #FIGHTER launches on January 25, 2024! “All systems go! #FIGHTER is cleared for take-off on 25th January, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don’t let go!” wrote Anil Kapoor. Fighter’s initial poster is below.

Fighter prep: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has been working hard for Fighter. In August, the actor started a 12-week transformation program that ends in November. A source reported that the actor will observe the Air Base Officers to get into character.

Fighter shoots

The fighter’s shooting schedule, according to the media, begins outside Mumbai on November 15. Hrithik arrives in Mumbai on November 26 after a 10-day shoot. Then, a 20-day Mumbai studio shoot will last until mid-December.

Media also revealed that Fighter’s VFX will be done by Double Negative (DNEG), a top studio. DNEG did Brahmastra’s visual effects.

