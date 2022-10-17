Deepika Padukone is only Indian among 10 most beautiful women

According to science, Jodie Comer is the most attractive woman in the world.

According to science, Jodie Comer is the most attractive woman in the world. Kim Kardashian and Beyonce both entered the top 10. On the list of the top 10 most attractive women in the world, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian. The scientist who determined the list apparently employed the most recent computerized mapping techniques to apply an old Greek method known as the “Golden Ratio of Beauty” to determine the world’s most beautiful women. The Bollywood actor was ranked ninth on the list.

According to a source, actor Jodie Comer was just named the most beautiful woman in the world by UK-based plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva because her facial features matched the ideal ratio. Other competitors, such actor Zendaya and model Bella Hadid, who also met the physical requirements to be listed as the most physically attractive women in the world, were ranked second and third, respectively.

“Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 percent, which is only 1.3 percent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes,” according to Dr. Julian De Silva.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty, often known as Phi, is a mathematical approach that uses mathematics to assess physical beauty, according to the research. The story continued, “According to the ancient Greeks, one’s attractiveness can be determined by specific ratios on their face and body. The closer the ratios are to 1.618, which equals Phi, the more desirable a person is believed to be.

Other celebrities on the list with Golden Ratio scores other than Jodie include Zendaya (94.37%), Bella Hadid (94.35%), Beyonce (92.44%), Ariana Grande (91.81%), Taylor Swift (91.64%), Jourdan Dunn (91.39%), Kim Kardashian (91.28%), Deepika Padukone (91.22%), and HoYeon Jung (91.22%). (89.63 percent).