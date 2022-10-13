Advertisement
Articles
Deepika Padukone kisses Chhello Show’s Bhavin, who left blushing: VIDEO

  • On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone, an actress who is now busy filming a number of projects, was spotted at the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) special screening.
  • India’s official Oscar entry is a movie in Gujarati that was directed by Pan Nalin

On the launch night, several celebrities including Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Babil Khan, and Vidya Balan were also spotted. Fans can’t stop raving over a video of Deepika and the movie’s star child actor, Bhavin Rabari, that has surfaced on social media.

Sweet kiss from Deepika
Deepika Padukone arrived for the occasion in style. She was spotted wearing all-white clothing, a bun on her hair, and barely any makeup. She was photographed posing for the photographers and flashing her million dollar smile. Deepika was spotted posing with Bhavin after the movie. She gave him a cheek kiss, and it was really delightful. Bhavin’s performance clearly impressed the dimpled beauty.
Look at this:

After the video was posted online, Deepika’s followers flocked to her. Her simplicity, according to one of the admirers, is ufff. “Wahh great bhavin,” another fan wrote.

Tragedy strikes Rahul Koli

Rahul Koli, the movie’s young actor, died on October 2nd at the age of ten. In his battle with leukaemia. According to recent statements made by his father, the family will see the movie together on October 14 after his son has completed his “last purifying procedures.”

