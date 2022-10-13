On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone, an actress who is now busy filming a number of projects, was spotted at the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) special screening.

India’s official Oscar entry is a movie in Gujarati that was directed by Pan Nalin

On the launch night, several celebrities including Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Babil Khan, and Vidya Balan were also spotted. Fans can’t stop raving over a video of Deepika and the movie’s star child actor, Bhavin Rabari, that has surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read Chhello Show makers to set up trust fund in memory of Rahul Koli The cast of Chhello Show is in a melancholy mood after learning...

Sweet kiss from Deepika

Deepika Padukone arrived for the occasion in style. She was spotted wearing all-white clothing, a bun on her hair, and barely any makeup. She was photographed posing for the photographers and flashing her million dollar smile. Deepika was spotted posing with Bhavin after the movie. She gave him a cheek kiss, and it was really delightful. Bhavin’s performance clearly impressed the dimpled beauty.

Look at this:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) Advertisement

After the video was posted online, Deepika’s followers flocked to her. Her simplicity, according to one of the admirers, is ufff. “Wahh great bhavin,” another fan wrote.

Also Read Salman Khan wishes the “Chhellow Show” team well Actor Salman Khan applauds the whole team for choosing Chhellow Show popularly...

Tragedy strikes Rahul Koli



Advertisement

Rahul Koli, the movie’s young actor, died on October 2nd at the age of ten. In his battle with leukaemia. According to recent statements made by his father, the family will see the movie together on October 14 after his son has completed his “last purifying procedures.”