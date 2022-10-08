One of Bollywood’s trendiest actresses is Deepika Padukone.

Her attire has garnered attention outside of India, where she has frequently turned heads with her sense of style.

She recently made her fans go crazy with her fashion sense when she served on the jury for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Now that she is in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, she is once again leaving us all dumbfounded with her style. Although we were able to see how she seemed in prior photos and videos, the Piku actress has already posted a new photo online in which she is seen beaming with her pleased parents.

Deepika Padukone poses with her parents in Paris

In the image, Deepika Padukone is dressed in silver and looks really stunning. She wore knee-high black leather boots with a silver short dress with a high neck and frills. Deepika smiled for the camera while toting a yellow and brown handbag. The Bajirao Mastani actress astonished everyone with her appearance, sporting short hair and dark lip colour. Her mother and father also posed with her, and they both had broad smiles on their faces, which made it clear that they were quite proud of their daughter.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s picture:

Deepika Padukone jetted off to Chennai

Deepika Padukone was sighted at the Mumbai airport this morning and once again turned heads with her airport attire. She decided to dress traditionally because she was travelling to Chennai for work.