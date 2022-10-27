Advertisement
Deepika Padukone releases fun gym video and alleges Katrina Kaif is "upto no good": Fans REACT

Deepika Padukone releases fun gym video and alleges Katrina Kaif is “upto no good”: Fans REACT

Articles
Deepika Padukone releases fun gym video and alleges Katrina Kaif is “upto no good”: Fans REACT

Deepika Padukone releases fun gym video and alleges Katrina Kaif is “upto no good”: Fans REACT

  • Deepika Padukone is a true entertainer, and her recent social media posts consistently demonstrate to her admirers her sense of humour
  • The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, recently uploaded a humorous video with Katrina Kaif as they joined forces for a gym session
  • The two actresses who have previously dated Ranbir Kapoor were spotted having fun in the gym
The silly video of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
Deepika posted the video to her Instagram account with the caption: “Me putting in a lot of effort in the gym! @katrinakaif is up to no good in the meantime.” The song Survivor Eye Of The Tiger was added. Katrina can be seen practising aerial yoga in the video. Ishaan Khatter responded to the video by saying, “The mummy returns.” “Hahahaa,” wrote Varun Dhawan.

Many fans also reacted in the comments section and wished for them to star in a movie together. A user wrote: “Both work together asap.” While another user said: “You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg.” A third user wrote: “OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!” “What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break the internet,” said another.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as she marks 4 years of wedding
Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as she marks 4 years of wedding

Deepika Padukone posted their wedding invitation and a photo of the two...

