Deepika Padukone is a true entertainer, and her recent social media posts consistently demonstrate to her admirers her sense of humour

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, recently uploaded a humorous video with Katrina Kaif as they joined forces for a gym session

The two actresses who have previously dated Ranbir Kapoor were spotted having fun in the gym

Advertisement

The silly video of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Deepika posted the video to her Instagram account with the caption: “Me putting in a lot of effort in the gym! @katrinakaif is up to no good in the meantime.” The song Survivor Eye Of The Tiger was added. Katrina can be seen practising aerial yoga in the video. Ishaan Khatter responded to the video by saying, “The mummy returns.” “Hahahaa,” wrote Varun Dhawan.

Many fans also reacted in the comments section and wished for them to star in a movie together. A user wrote: “Both work together asap.” While another user said: “You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg.” A third user wrote: “OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!” “What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break the internet,” said another.

Click here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) Advertisement