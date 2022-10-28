Deepika-Ranveer and Anand Karaj visiting wedding at Lake Como

Deepika’s Bengaluru home hosted the power couple’s puja.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood’s supercouple. Magical. The power couple married at Lake Como’s Villa del Balbianello. After their film romance, they secretly engaged. The couple engaged without telling fans. Padukone confirmed their 2014 engagement. “No one knows this. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it,” she said.

Love story: Ramleela introduced Ranveer Singh and Padukone at the 2012 Zee Cine Awards in Macau.

Pre-wedding festivities: Deepika’s Bengaluru home hosted the power couple’s puja. The 34-year-old posted a ceremony photo. She wore Sabyasachi orange kurtas with a gold-zari-bordered dupatta, white pants, and chaandbalis. Her makeup was neutral with a low bun, soft, semi-blurred liner, full lashes, and nude lipstick.

Planning: Deepika and Ranveer married in 2018. Vandana Mohan of The Wedding Design Company helped them plan a two-day dual traditional wedding at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, a former monastery with terraced gardens that house exquisite glass paintings and artefacts.

Deepika’s henna was beautiful, with paisleys, lotuses, peacocks, lace, and other details covering her elbows and writing “Deepika” on Ranveer’s palm. Singh wore a printed angarkha and Padukone an embellished kurta set with a deep red shawl and a net dupatta. She also wore panchlada haar and oversized earrings.

Two-tradition Konkani wedding: The first was Konkani because Deepika is. The Konkani ceremony guests arrived by boat. Weddings lasted over five hours. White flowers decorated the event. Wedding party attire was white. Konkani weddings include a tikka ceremony after the varmala. The couple had their first meal. The bride and groom then ground black gram. The groom welcomes the bride into the kitchen and promises to help her with housework.

The bride and groom played “who finds the ring first” in a milk and rose petal bowl.

Sindhi wedding, Singh had the Anand Karaj on November 15, 2018. Deepika Padukone walked under a phoolon ki chaadar held by her brothers and close girlfriends. Sikh customs required an ardaas and four pheras. Swiss chefs baked a variety of desserts for a grand lunch at the villa after the wedding.

Deepika wore a brocade silk Kanjeevaram sari from Advaya by The House of Angadi that took 45 days to make using pure zari threads. Gandaberunda leitmotifs covered the six-yard. She wore a statement choker, Guttapusalu necklace, jhumkas, a stack of kadas, rings, and an elaborate matha patti. She wore matte makeup with a smoky eye and taupe lip and dewy, rosy-cheeked, highlighter-heavy skin. The groom wore a simple.

Multiple wedding receptions: Bengaluru’s Leela Palace hosted the first. Her mother gave Deepika Padukone a limited-edition pure zari Kanjeevaram sari. Adyava had traditional drapes. The bride wore a heavy emerald choker and matching earrings, a layered pearl necklace, and a middle-parted bun to highlight her indoors.

