Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she confessed her liking?

Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she confessed her liking?

Articles
Advertisement
Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she confessed her liking?

Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she confessed her liking?

Advertisement
  • Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who has a sizable social media fan base, was recently spotted at the Maja Ma special screening with Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao.
  • Suhana Khan, his sister, accompanied him. Many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, attended the exclusive screening.
  • Recently, a new video of Ananya and Aryan appeared online, and users can’t stop commenting on it.
Advertisement

Although Aryan and Ananya were childhood friends, the most recent video shows that their relationship is strained. Aryan is seen entering the event in the footage, which a paparazzi posted on Instagram, while Ananya is seen standing by herself. In an alleged drug case, the star kid, who recently received a clean bill of health from the NCB, was reportedly spotted ignoring Ananya. Aryan can be seen in the video wearing a white sweater with a pair of pants. The “Liger” actress, on the other hand, can be seen donning an ethnic dress. Social media users were spotted criticising on Aryan’s treatment of Ananya shortly after the video was posted online.

Also Read

Karan Johar evaluates Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit, following a screening
Karan Johar evaluates Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit, following a screening

Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, is scheduled to debut on Prime Video...

Look at this:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

He ignored her, said one of the users. One more person wrote,  “He did not see her. He was looking elsewhere.”

Also Read

Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was scared to say yes for ‘Maja Ma’
Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was scared to say yes for ‘Maja Ma’

Bollywood favourite Gajraj Rao. Almost everyone has applauded his performances in Badhaai...

After appearing on Koffee with Karan 7 with Karan Johar, Ananya was recently seen discussing Aryan. She said that despite having feelings for Aryan, nothing ever occurred between them. Karan even enquired as to why certain plans fell through, to which she advised him to speak with Aryan.

Ananya is currently hard at work filming for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, she also stars in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aryan, on the other hand, is apparently ready to make his writing debut.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story