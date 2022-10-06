Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who has a sizable social media fan base, was recently spotted at the Maja Ma special screening with Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao.

Suhana Khan, his sister, accompanied him. Many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, attended the exclusive screening.

Recently, a new video of Ananya and Aryan appeared online, and users can’t stop commenting on it.

Although Aryan and Ananya were childhood friends, the most recent video shows that their relationship is strained. Aryan is seen entering the event in the footage, which a paparazzi posted on Instagram, while Ananya is seen standing by herself. In an alleged drug case, the star kid, who recently received a clean bill of health from the NCB, was reportedly spotted ignoring Ananya. Aryan can be seen in the video wearing a white sweater with a pair of pants. The “Liger” actress, on the other hand, can be seen donning an ethnic dress. Social media users were spotted criticising on Aryan’s treatment of Ananya shortly after the video was posted online.

He ignored her, said one of the users. One more person wrote, “He did not see her. He was looking elsewhere.”

After appearing on Koffee with Karan 7 with Karan Johar, Ananya was recently seen discussing Aryan. She said that despite having feelings for Aryan, nothing ever occurred between them. Karan even enquired as to why certain plans fell through, to which she advised him to speak with Aryan.

Ananya is currently hard at work filming for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, she also stars in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aryan, on the other hand, is apparently ready to make his writing debut.