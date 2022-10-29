Advertisement
Dimple Kapadia with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's in next Flim

Dimple Kapadia with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s in next Flim

Articles
Dimple Kapadia with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s in next Flim

Dimple Kapadia with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s in next Flim

  • Dimple Kapadia will join this unique love story, as we exclusively learned.
  • The much-spoken-about romantic comedy goes on floors in Mumbai.

First-time collaborators Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan are making a unique love story. Kriti Sanon was cast as the female lead in this Amit Joshi film shortly after. After that, there were reports of the film being delayed, but we confirmed that it will be released in November. Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist will film in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

Shahid, Kriti, and Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia will join this unique love story, as we exclusively learned. This Maddock Production relies on Dimple. Dimple is excited to work with the banner again on this robotic romantic comedy. An insider said, “Dimple plays a key role in this Maddock Production. Dimple has done films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium for the banner and is now all excited to reunite with them on this unique romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a robotic world. Her character brings a brilliant arc to the story,” Dimple was supposed to do Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon for Dinoo, but date issues prevented it.

“She is excited to join the cast,” added the source. The much-spoken-about romantic comedy goes on floors in Mumbai tomorrow i.e. October 29 and this will be followed by a schedule in Delhi, before finally flying off to Europe for a marathon schedule. “It’s Shahid’s first with Maddock and the actor is all geared up to get into the slice-of-life quirky zone that the banner is known for,”  said the source.

Shahid and Kriti’s first pairing is expected to wow audiences. The untitled rom-com will premiere in 2023.

