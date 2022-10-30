Advertisement
Director Amal Neerad locks screenplay: Project to start soon

Director Amal Neerad locks screenplay: Project to start soon

Articles
Director Amal Neerad locks screenplay: Project to start soon

Director Amal Neerad locks screenplay: Project to start soon

  • Malayalam megastar is rediscovering his acting skills.
  • He will also play Bilal John Kurissinkal from Big B in the sequel, Bilal.
  • Amal Neerad appears to have finalized the script.
Mammootty is signing tonnes of exciting projects. With bold character and film choices, the Malayalam megastar is rediscovering his acting skills. He will also play Bilal John Kurissinkal from Big B in the sequel. Bilal, the sequel, was announced in 2017 but repeatedly delayed.

Bilal’s back for Mammootty
Bilal is reportedly back on track. Amal Neerad appears to have finalized the script for the Mammootty starrer, one of Malayalam cinema’s most anticipated projects. Bilal had several writers, including Big B’s Unni R. The long delay was caused by director Amal Neerad’s dissatisfaction with most scripts.

The cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is said to be picky about the script and won’t start Bilal until he gets it right. Unni R’s script for the Mammootty starrer impressed Amal Neerad, who has signed it. According to rumors, Bilal will begin filming in May 2023 in Poland and other countries. The Mammootty starrer will soon receive a major update.

Black (2004), starring Mammootty, was Amal Neerad’s cinematography debut. Big B, a 2009 neo-noir action thriller starring the megastar, was his directorial debut. Anwar, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and Varathan made him one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after directors. Bheeshma Parvam, his second film with Mammootty, was a critical and commercial hit.

