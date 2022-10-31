Advertisement
Disha Patani kicks away Calories for Diwali in style

Articles
  • Disha Patani is an inspiration to many people, especially young people.
  • She takes good care of her body and treats it like a temple.
  • The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s “Yodha,” along with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.
The name Disha Patani has become linked to fitness and style. Still, the actress often gives major workout goals in a cool and easy way.
Sharing a video of herself doing a flip on social media. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey pants. Disha is an inspiration to many people today, especially young people, and her social media posts also inspire many people. Disha takes good care of her body and treats it like a temple. She works out regularly and with a lot of discipline. Even though she has a busy schedule, the actress never skips a day at the gym.

 

The actress was last stationed in Goa, and while she was there, she didn’t work out as hard as she usually does. But she has started training again now that she is back. day at the gym even though she has a lot going on.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s “Yodha,” which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in Project K. She was last seen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns.

