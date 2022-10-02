‘Don’t have money machine behind us’ for Oscars says, Pan Nalin

Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry.

The Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Pan Nalin said that his team doesn’t have a ‘money machine behind’ them and is ‘relying on strength’ of the film.

In response to a query on RRR, director of Chhello Show (Last Film Show) Pan Nalin stated that his team is “relying on strength” of the movie and does not have a “money machine” behind them. As he discussed SS Rajamouli’s RRR in a recent interview, Pan Nalin observed that people “speak about glamour and big stars more.” Chhello Show has recently been chosen as India’s official submission for the 95th Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category.

This information was released last month by the Film Federation of India (FFI). Chhello Show was picked above movies like RRR, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, and Rocketry, according to FFI President TP Aggarwal. On October 14, the movie will debut in theatres around the nation.

Pan Nalin told news channel, “In our country, media and people talk about the glamour and big stars more. We have got awards at several film festivals in America. We have got really good international distributors, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orange Studio for the US and European markets, respectively. We don’t have a money machine behind us but we are relying on the strength of our movie. Samuel Goldwyn is organising screenings of Chhello Show in the US. Last year, I was invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. So, I can organise screenings too. I just want people to watch the film and decide.”

