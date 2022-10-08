The movie Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now be released on November 4, 2022,

It will be released as opposed to its original October 14 release date

On her Instagram account, Sinha released a picture of her character, along with the new movie release date. “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #Double XL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The story follows the lives of two plus-size ladies, one of whom is represented by Sonakshi Sinha and the other by Rajshree Trivedi. Saira Khanna is portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha (played by Huma Qureshi). The two women will attempt to meet the beauty standards that have been established by society.

The movie is produced by Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Bhushan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem, and it is presented by T-series, Wakaoo Films, and Reclining Seats Cinema. Mudassar Aziz is also involved in the film’s presentation.

It has been reported by sources that Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal are also featured in Double XL.