Drishyam 2 team offers 50% discount on advance booking

Fans of Drishyam 2 can take advantage of a 50% discount on advance ticket purchases on Sunday only (October 2). Cinema chains have never before allowed advance reservations for a movie with such a promotional deal. The day is significant to Drishyam fans since it’s the day that Vijay Salgaonkar, played by actor Ajay Devgn, travels to Panjim with his family in the movie.

A statement from the Drishyam 2 team read, “To mark 2nd October this year, Drishyam 2 makers have come up with first-of-its-kind association. Makers have tied up with multiple chains to offer a 50% discount for the release day (18th November) on booking tickets for Drishyam 2 on the cinema chain’s app. For the first time ever cinema chains will open advance booking for any film with a special offer like this.”

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled to open in theaters on November 18. The lead parts in the movie also go to Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshay Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. It is a remake of the same-titled 2021 Malayalam film.

In 2015, the crime novel Drishyam was published. The movie, which was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, is a remake of the same-titled 2013 Malayalam movie. Drishyam enjoyed both commercial and critical success after its theatrical release. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Rishab Chadha all starred in the movie.

The film’s teaser was just released by the production team. Ajay posted the preview on Instagram with the description, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye (You must remember Vijay and his family’s story, right? Or should we remind you)? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022.”

The intriguing tale of Ajay’s character and his family was shown in some clippings from Drishyam that were shown in the teaser. The 1.20-minute teaser showed his character recording his confession at the end. In the movie Drishyam, Ajay’s character Vijay convinced everyone that his family had taken a vacation, which was a brilliant move on his part to prevent his family from being charged with murder.