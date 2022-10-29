After two years, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are once more embroiled in a judicial battle

The Narcotics Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB) has submitted a 200-page charge sheet against the pair to the court, according to an ANI report

2020 saw the couple’s arrest when the NCB found cannabis in their Andheri house

Following the raid, NCB reported that 86.5 grammes of marijuana had been found in Bharti and Haarsh’s home.

Officials from the NCB verified to ANI that Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiya both acknowledged to using marijuana (ganja). Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya were given bail by the magistrate court in exchange for a Rs. 15,000 apiece bond. The two were charged with violating NDPS Act sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves minor quantity of narcotics), 8(c) (drug possession), and 27 (drug consumption).

One of the most well-liked couples in the entertainment business is Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They are most recognised for their comedic and hosting abilities. The couple has hosted a number of reality shows and is one of the producers’ top picks for the channel. The couple was fortunate to have a son, whom they called Laksh Limbachiyaa and affectionately refer to as “Golla.” Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2022, a reality singing competition for children, is presently hosted by Bharti Singh. The couple also debuted the third season of Khatra Khatra Khatra, their home-produced comedy game show, which featured prominent members of the film industry.

Bharti and Haarsh joked about their arrests after receiving bail. The NCB searched as part of an investigation into potential drug use in the entertainment sector.