Ekta Kapoor lawyer denies rumors’ of arrest warrant against her

In response to the claimed arrest warrant for Ekta and Shobha, their attorney has released a statement.

The claims were on allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting their family’s feelings in their web series, XXX.

The lawyer disputed obtaining any such order.

Kapoor’s lawyer’s statement read, “In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms Ekta Kapoor and Mrs Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms Ekta Kapoor or Mrs Shobha Kapoor.”

According to a news source, judge Vikas Kumar allegedly issued the claimed arrest order for Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha based on a complaint made by Shambhu Kumar. An ex-serviceman named Shambhu complained in 2020 that the online series contained multiple offensive scenes involving a soldier’s wife. The mother-daughter team had been issued a summons, according to his attorney Hrishikesh Pathak, requesting them to appear before the court in the matter.

“They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Hrishikesh said.

In each episode of the erotic comedy-drama XXX, various stories centered on various s*x-related topics are presented. The first season was made available in 2018, and the second one in January of 2020. It debuted on ALTBalaji, a television network run by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Shobha Kapoor, her mother, is also connected to the business.