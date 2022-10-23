According to a report by the Enforcement Directorate that was cited by Indian source

Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly attempted to depart to India

In order to destroy evidence that was connected to the money laundering case that she was involved in

In a case involving money laundering, Jacqueline Fernandez recently made an appearance in court for her bail application. In the bail plea answer, the Enforcement Directorate disclosed some alarming details about the case.

Jacqueline reportedly made an effort to flee India, but she was unable to do so due to the fact that her name was included on the alert circular. In addition to this, Jacqueline tampered with the evidence that was connected to the case by erasing information from her mobile phone.

Her attorney, Prashant Patil, however, refuted all of these accusations and stated that “She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED.”

An investigation has been opened into the allegations that Jacqueline Fernandez was involved in the money laundering case that involved the suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline, on the other hand, claims that she had nothing to do with Chandrasekhar’s financial concerns. Jacqueline just recently submitted a request to have her interim bail extended.