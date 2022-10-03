Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released
Exercise can be enjoyable, as Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon frequently demonstrated. Karan Sawhney, a personal trainer at the same gym, works out with both actresses. They also demonstrated that exercising may be enjoyable. The motto is “chill and hustle,” and we wholeheartedly endorse it.
Sharing the video, Karan wrote “This is what happens when I give Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna some time off.” He can also be heard as saying, “they needed to take some time off and they are only resting and not working out. I need to be stricter.” Kriti and Rashmika reshared the post on their respective Insta stories. Rashmika wrote: “Kriti and I are discussing world problems… Don’t disturb.”
Workout Buddies Turned Gossip Girls 😂😂
Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are new besties of B-Town @kritisanon @iamRashmika#KritiSanon #RashmikaMandanna #GossipGirls #WorkoutBuddies #Filmygupshups pic.twitter.com/76gQrb6clwAdvertisement
— Filmy Gupshups (@FilmyGupshups) August 2, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a motivational video on her Instagram account. She is seen in the video using a treadmill to burn calories. “More like running away from all the negative be like,” was the caption of her post. For her workout, the actress chose a black T-shirt and shorts.
In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready for the big premiere of Goodbye, her first Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan.
On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, who stars alongside Prabhas in Adipurush, is everywhere online. On Sunday, the Adipurush teaser was officially shown on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Prabhas portraying Lord Ram and Kriti playing Sita.
