Exercise can be enjoyable, as shown by Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon: WATCH

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most well-liked actors in both South and Bollywood.

If these two stunning women have anything in common besides their good looks and talent, it’s unquestionably a passion for fitness.

Both are obsessive exercise enthusiasts who never miss a day of going to the gym. We reasoned that these would be the ideal source of Monday inspiration.

Advertisement

Exercise can be enjoyable, as Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon frequently demonstrated. Karan Sawhney, a personal trainer at the same gym, works out with both actresses. They also demonstrated that exercising may be enjoyable. The motto is “chill and hustle,” and we wholeheartedly endorse it.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote “This is what happens when I give Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna some time off.” He can also be heard as saying, “they needed to take some time off and they are only resting and not working out. I need to be stricter.” Kriti and Rashmika reshared the post on their respective Insta stories. Rashmika wrote: “Kriti and I are discussing world problems… Don’t disturb.”

Also Read Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will be released soon. Today,...

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a motivational video on her Instagram account. She is seen in the video using a treadmill to burn calories. “More like running away from all the negative be like,” was the caption of her post. For her workout, the actress chose a black T-shirt and shorts.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready for the big premiere of Goodbye, her first Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read Kriti Sanon comes out to her dwarf fan’s defense Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a sizable fan base and is frequently...

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, who stars alongside Prabhas in Adipurush, is everywhere online. On Sunday, the Adipurush teaser was officially shown on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Prabhas portraying Lord Ram and Kriti playing Sita.