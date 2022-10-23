Advertisement
Famouse actresses wish happy birthday to Malaika Arora

  • Today is Malaika Arora’s birthday. Her friends and fans wished her happy birthday on social media.
  • Bebo commented, “May you always read the menu with so much seriousness…and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks.”

Today is Malaika Arora’s birthday. Social media photos show her ageing backwards. Her friends and fans posted birthday wishes on social media. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor returned to Mumbai for her birthday. He also sent her a romantic flashback.

Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strange wish. She posted two different birthday girl photos on her Instagram story. Malaika looks elegant in the first photo and enjoys a burger in the second. Bebo commented, “May you always read the menu with so much seriousness…and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks… Happy birthday darling Malla.”

Ananya Panday captioned a Malaika flashback selfie, “The cutest and coolest, you make it look effortless… Happy birthday Malla! adore.”

Sonam Kapoor, the new mom, wished Malaika on her birthday. “Happy happy birthday sweetie @malaikaaroraofficial you’re a wonderful soul…all my love,” she wrote on her Instagram story, reposting Arjun’s birthday message. “Happy happy birthday darling @malaikaaroraofficial you’re a beautiful soul…all my love.”

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora posted a beautiful photo of her and wrote a touching remark. Writing, “Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors … I love more than you love London.. Be mine also forever @malaikaaroraofficial.”

 

Arjun was seen adoring Malaika. He uploaded a vintage photo with his “baby” and a sweet note. He wrote, “The Yin to my Yang…Happy Birthday Baby… Just be You, be happy, be mine…”

 

