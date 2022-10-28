Advertisement
Fans demand a movie starring Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Fans demand a movie starring Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

  • One of the most adored and well-known actresses in Bollywood is Deepika Padukone, while another is Katrina Kaif
  • The adage “two actresses can’t be friends” is true
  • But the two celebrities consistently disprove it by surprising viewers with their friendship
Only yesterday did the Piku actress upload a gym video with the Phone Bhoot actress, proving that they are friends in addition to showing us all a glimpse of their playful friendship. After watching that video, the duo’s admirers came up with a new name for them because they were so excited.

Deepika Padukone posted a video of Katrina Kaif relaxing in a blue aerial yoga hammock in the gym on her Instagram page. Although neither Katrina nor Deepika are visible in the video, it is clear from the Pathaan actress’ caption that Katrina was filming Deepika’s video. One admirer responded to their video by asking, “Can you guys already do a movie together or is it too much to ask? One more supporter commented, “You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg.” Another supporter remarked, “What you and KAT?!?!” What drew our attention were two fan comments that gave these two divas a new hashtag, “#katpika,” and we are really smitten with it.

Look at the responses:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Fans give a new hashtag to Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

